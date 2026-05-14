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China has agreed to buy 200 Boeing jets: US President Trump makes big announcement

‘China has agreed to buy 200 Boeing jets’: US President Trump makes big announcement

During a pivotal visit to Beijing, President Donald Trump revealed that President Xi Jinping has committed to purchasing 200 Boeing jets, a move aimed at narrowing the trade deficit and revitalizing American manufacturing.

US President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping

China-US deal: In a significant global development, US President Trump, currently in China for a pivotal summit with President Xi Jinping, announced to Fox News on Thursday that China has officially agreed to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft. While the trade deal marks a significant economic win, the discussions have extended far beyond commerce. A primary objective for the Trump administration is securing China’s participation in a new nuclear arms reduction agreement, with this visit serving as a critical window for formal negotiations. Here are all the details you need to know about the latest development between US President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Shifting Tides in the Strait of Hormuz

The diplomatic momentum in Asia appears to be echoing in the Persian Gulf. According to the White House, Trump and Xi have reached a mutual understanding regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a shared commitment to ensuring Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

Also Read: ‘US will win Iran war peacefully or otherwise’: Donald Trump warns Tehran, says no Chinese intervention needed

Simultaneously, developments on the water indicate a softening of tensions:

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Transit Permissions: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reported that approximately 30 vessels have transited the Strait since Wednesday evening under Tehran’s authorization.

Sino-Iranian Cooperation: Following an agreement on Iranian “management protocols” for the waterway, the Fars news agency reports that Tehran has begun allowing Chinese vessels to pass through the Strait.

Key Takeaway: This flurry of activity suggests a coordinated effort between Washington and Beijing to stabilize global energy routes while simultaneously addressing the long-term challenge of nuclear proliferation.

US China agree Iran can never have nuke, Strait of Hormuz must remain open

The United States and China agreed Thursday that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon and the crucial Strait of Hormuz must remain open, a White House official said after Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping held a high-stakes summit in Beijing.

Also read: Trump to hold high-stakes meeting with Xi Jinping in China, to focus on Iran war, trade tensions and Taiwan arms sales

The leaders had the much-anticipated meeting at the imposing Great Hall of the People, during which they discussed an array of consequential issues, including trade, the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran and Taiwan, the self-governing democracy China considers part of its territory.

(With inputs from agencies)

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