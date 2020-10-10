New Delhi: Amid the standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that China has amassed 60,000 troops on India’s northern border. He also lambasted China for its ‘bad behaviour’ and the threats it poses to the Quad countries—US, Japan, India and Australia. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 7 Million Mark, Recoveries Cross 59 Lakh | Key Points

"The Indians are seeing 60,000 Chinese soldiers on their northern border, Pompeo told The Guy Benson Show in an interview on Friday after his return from Tokyo wherein he attended the second Quad ministerial with his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia.

"I was with my foreign minister counterparts from India, Australia, and Japan a format that we call the Quad, four big democracies, four powerful economies, four nations, each of whom has real risk associated with the threats imposed attempting to be imposed by the Chinese Communist Party. And they see it in their home countries too," he said.

Notably, the foreign ministers from the Indo-Pacific nations known as the Quad group met in Tokyo on Tuesday, in what was their first in-person talks since the coronavirus pandemic began. The meeting took place in the backdrop of China’s aggressive military behaviour in the Indo-Pacific, South China Sea and along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.