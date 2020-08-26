New Delhi: The recent photo of a crowded pool party in Wuhan — the place where the novel coronavirus originated from — has sent shivers to the world. Now, reports have claimed that China has been using an experiment coronavirus vaccine on high-risk people, including medical professionals and border inspectors, since July. Also Read - IPL 2020: Due to Coronavirus Restrictions, BCCI Can't Invite State Units to UAE Yet, Says Secretary Jay Shah

In an interview with a Chinese state media broadcaster, Zheng Zhongwei, director of the Science and Technology Development Center of the National Health Commission, said the vaccine had been approved for use on July 22.

The vaccine was developed by Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group Company (CNBG). Phase 3 clinical trials of this vaccine have been conducted in the UAE, Peru, Morocco, and Argentina.

This isn’t the first time the country has approved the use of an experimental vaccine. In June, the Chinese government approved the use of a different vaccine candidate for the country’s military, reported CNN.

China currently has more coronavirus vaccine candidates in human trials than any other nation.