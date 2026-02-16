Home

News

China has built inland nuclear empire near Arunachal Pradesh; Experts say Beijing plans to double its nuclear power by 2030

China has built inland nuclear empire near Arunachal Pradesh; Experts say Beijing plans to double its nuclear power by 2030

According to a report, thousands of scientists, engineers, and laborers have built an inland nuclear empire in the mountainous interior.

It is reported to have the third largest stockpile in the world. (Image: garmoncheg/Shutterstock.)

New Delhi: China is rapidly increasing its nuclear weapons. Recently, its stockpile has grown rapidly. It is reported to have the third-largest stockpile in the world. China will have 600 warheads by 2026. This is the highest after Russia and the United States. Russia has 5,400 warheads, and the United States has 5,100-5,200 warheads. This clearly indicates China’s goal is to reach over 1,000 warheads by 2030. This has been revealed by satellite images. China is increasing its nuclear weapons at a secret location, approximately 800 kilometers from Arunachal Pradesh.

China has built inland nuclear empire

According to the NYT report, these images reveal two specific locations in the Sichuan valleys: Jitong and Pingtong. It claims that thousands of scientists, engineers, and laborers have built an inland nuclear empire in the mountainous interior.

Geospatial intelligence expert Renee Babiarz analyzed these images. It shows that development at various nuclear sites in China has accelerated since 2019. The changes observed in the ground at these sites align with China’s goal of becoming a superpower, with nuclear weapons being an essential component of this goal.

Is there a nuclear testing facility in this area?

Reports suggest that engineers in Jitong have built new bunkers and ramparts in a valley setting. A large complex has extensive piping, suggesting it handles highly hazardous materials. Experts believe these bunkers and fortified areas are used for testing high-explosive materials.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Experts say that there is a layer of high-explosive materials. The shock wave penetrates the center immediately, and a blast test is required to repair it.

China’s nuclear capability will double by 2030

Reports indicate that its nuclear stockpile will nearly double by 2030. According to the Pentagon, China’s nuclear stockpile was over 600 warheads by the end of 2024. It is projected to reach 1,000 by 2030. While this is significantly less than Russia and the United States, the increase certainly raises concerns.

US officials believe that China will need to be included in any future agreement. However, Beijing has shown no interest. However, the images provide little information. Currently, it is unknown how many warheads China possesses. The images do show the plant expanding.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.