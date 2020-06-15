New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked China once again by saying that the Chinese government has continually violated its promises to nations despite efforts to build a constructive relationship. Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services After Nearly Two Months; Dos, Don'ts Guidelines For Passengers Here

"The United States wants an open and constructive relationship with China but achieving that relationship requires us to vigorously defend our national interests. The Chinese Govt has continually violated its promises to us and many other nations," Trump said in a statement, as quoted by the US Department of State.

President Trump has been a constant critic of China for hiding the details it knew about the coronavirus infection that turned into a deadly pandemic across the globe.

The statement comes on the same day when the Chinese market retook the mantle of America’s largest trading partner after the global market took a massive hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A former Chinese trade negotiator told reporters, “At a time when the [coronavirus] pandemic is still threatening global cooperation, I think it’s even more important to uphold and carry forward a spirit of cooperation.”

“Although the relationship between China and the US has been positioned as competitive, competitors don’t have to confront or clash with each other. Just like in a market economy, although many companies are competitors, competition doesn’t lead to exclusion or prevent finding a common interest,” Long said, adding that both their economies are already intertwined.

Earlier this month, the US administration allegedly ordered a suspension of all flights by Chinese airlines to and from the country soon after Beijing prevented American carriers to resume services to China.

For over two months, the US president has been pressing China to agree for an inquiry into the origin of the virus, including the allegation that it emerged from a bio-lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. However, the Chinese government has firmly denied the allegations of a cover-up regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.