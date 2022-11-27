China: Hundreds of Protesters Take To Streets In Beijing Against Covid Curbs Amid Spike in Cases

In Shanghai, China's most populous city, people gathered yesterday night at Wulumuqi Road - which is named after Urumqi - for a candlelight vigil that turned into a protest in the early hours of Sunday.

China Covid Update: With an aim to contain the unprecedented spike in the covid cases in China, the Xi Jinping government has imposed stern curbs in the country. On Sunday, hundreds of people took to the streets in Beijing and Shanghai to protest against China’s zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state.

A blank sheet of white paper became the unlikely symbol of defiance against the Chinese government’s controversial anti-Covid curbs with protests spreading to different cities of the country.

China Covid: Key Developments

China reported 39,506 domestic Covid-19 cases Sunday, a record high.

In Shanghai, China’s most populous city, people gathered yesterday night at Wulumuqi Road – which is named after Urumqi – for a candlelight vigil that turned into a protest in the early hours of Sunday.

A deadly fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger.

Since Friday people have held protests across China, an indication of simmering anger against excessive lockdown measures against Covid-19 outbreaks.

President Xi Jinping’s government faces mounting anger at its “zero-COVID” policy that has shut down access to areas throughout China in an attempt to isolate every case at a time when other governments are easing controls and trying to live with the virus.

Internet users posted videos and accounts on Chinese and foreign social media showing protests in Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu and Chongqing in the southwest and Urumqi and Korla in Xinjiang.