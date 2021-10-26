Beijing: China on Tuesday placed Lanzhou, a northwestern city of four million, under lockdown in a bid to stamp out a domestic coronavirus spike, with residents told not to leave home except in emergencies, AFP reported. “All types of residential communities are to implement closed management,” said the local government in a statement, as China reported 29 new domestic infections.Also Read - Videos Show Chinese Officials Putting Iron Bars on Houses as Delta Variant Cases Surge | Watch

On Monday it imposed a lockdown in a northern county and travel restrictions in other areas amid a Covid-19 outbreak that has spread to 11 provinces in a week.

Ejin, a county in China’s Inner Mongolia region, asked its 35,700 residents to stay home from Monday and warned of civil and criminal liabilities should anyone disobey the order, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing a local government statement. The small county bordering Mongolia is the current outbreak’s hotspot, home to nearly one-third of the more than 150 infections found over the past week in the mainland.

The lockdown comes a day after a warning from National Health Commission officials that the outbreak would continue to worsen after spreading to 11 provinces in about a week. China reported 38 Covid infections on Monday, half of which were found in Inner Mongolia.

The current outbreak in China is caused by the delta variant from overseas, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission, said at a briefing in Beijing.