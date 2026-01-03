Home

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that we condemn the armed aggression carried out by the US against Venezuela.

New Delhi: China has strongly condemned the US attack on Venezuela and the actions against President Nicolás Maduro. China expressed surprise at the US attacking a country in this manner and arresting its president. China sent a strong message to Trump, stating that such an incident should not have happened. The US attacked Venezuela on Saturday, 03 January 2026, and apprehended President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. China has strongly condemned this development.

‘China Is Deeply Shocked’

A statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, “China is deeply shocked and strongly condemns the US’s blatant use of force against a sovereign country and its actions against its president. Such bullying acts by the US constitute a serious violation of international law and Venezuela’s sovereignty.”

Threat To Regional Security

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in its statement that this attack by the US military is a threat to peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region. We urge the US to abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and stop violating the sovereignty and security of other countries.

Russia also criticized the US in a statement. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that we condemn the armed aggression carried out by the US against Venezuela. We are deeply concerned about the current situation. At this time, it is necessary to prevent further escalation of tensions and find a way to improve the situation through dialogue.

Iran And Colombia Also Condemn The Attack

The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the US military attack on Venezuela. The statement said that we strongly condemn the gross violation of Venezuela’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro also condemned the US attack on Venezuela. He said that Colombia insists that peace, respect for international law, and the protection of human dignity must prevail over any kind of armed conflict.

