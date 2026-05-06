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China, Iran hold high-level talks on opening Hormuz ahead of Trumps visit to Beijing; heres what we know

China, Iran hold high-level talks on opening Hormuz ahead of Trump’s visit to Beijing; here’s what we know

China and Iran hold talks in Beijing on reopening the Strait of Hormuz amid rising US pressure and regional tensions. Scroll down for details.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Images)

Iran-US Conflict: As the tensions in West Asia have still not ceased, China and Iran have had high-level talks regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This comes at a time when the tensions between Iran and the US have still not stopped completely. The discussions were also aimed towards reaching a possible peace deal between Washington and Tehran.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had a meeting with China’s Wang Yi to discuss the existing tensions in the region of West Asia. Alongside this, talks concerning the Strait of Hormuz were also a part, as the area remains one of the most integral ones.

Also Read: ‘Humanitarian gesture of US’: Trump announces ‘Project Freedom’ to escort ships out of Hormuz amid tensions

Pressure from the US continues

The talks come at a time, just some time after the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, urged China to convince Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He also alleged that the economy of China is now also getting affected due to the disruptions on the sea route.

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“I hope the Chinese tell him what he needs to be told. And that is what you are doing in the Strait is, causing you to be globally isolated,” said Rubio as per media reports.

Meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping

The visit of Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, comes just a few days before the US president, Donald Trump, is expected to visit China and have talks with President Xi Jinping. According to the reports, both the US and China are interested in stopping the escalation further in West Asia.

China has now maintained close ties with Iran. In addition, the country is also maintaining its relations with the nations of the Gulf and global powers. As the pressure is slowly increasing on Tehran, the talks with Beijing may play a crucial role. Furthermore, the discussions may also decide the next step of diplomacy in the region.

Also Read: Donald Trump halts ‘Project Freedom’ after IRGC issues open threat to ships, says ‘use only one route through Strait of Hormuz’

Why does Hormuz matter?

The Strait of Hormuz matters, as over 20 per cent of the oil and gas shipments of the world pass through it, which makes it one of the most strategically necessary routes globally. The disruptions in this region can possibly impact the global oil prices along with international trade.

(With inputs from PTI)

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