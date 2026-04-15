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Will China mediate between the US and Iran? Xi Jinping presents a four-point peace proposal after the US blocks the Strait of Hormuz, Donald Trump says…

Will China mediate between the US and Iran? Xi Jinping presents a four-point peace proposal after the US blocks the Strait of Hormuz, Donald Trump says…

The US Navy has blocked Iranian ports located along the strait since Monday morning. However, countries like China have continued to pass their ships through the area despite the blockade.

Will China mediate between the US and Iran?

New Delhi: The Xi Jinping-led Chinese government has reportedly proposed a four-point plan to end the Iran conflict. During a meeting with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Beijing, the president emphasized the need for lasting peace with West Asia. It is important to note that China’s proposal comes at a time when talks in Islamabad have failed, and the United States has blocked the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, has indicated that a second round of talks with Iran will take place soon. According to the reports, Xi Jinping strongly critised the decision made by the US president to block the Strait of Hormuz. He stated that it is essential to uphold the authority of international law and that the world must not be allowed to return to a “law of the jungle.”

President Xi Jinping has highlighted points:

It is important to uphold the principle of peaceful coexistence.

Emphasis should be placed on adhering to the principle of national sovereignty.

The principle of balancing development and security should be followed.

There is a need to safeguard the international rules-based order.

Iran war will end soon: Donald Trump

Donald Trump has indicated a second round of face-to-face talks with Iran and Pakistan may once again host the negotiations. Trump stated that the war with Iran is close to ending and hinted that talks and a possible agreement with Iran could take place within this week.

The United States imposed a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz after talks held in Islamabad failed to produce any results. The US Navy has blocked Iranian ports located along the strait since Monday morning. However, countries like China have continued to pass their ships through the area despite the blockade.

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Iran maintains silence

In an interview with the New York Post, Donald Trump was quoted as saying, “You should stay in Islamabad because something could happen in the next two days, and our inclination is more toward going in that direction.” While statements continue to come from the US side, the Iranian side has not responded to Trump’s remarks.

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