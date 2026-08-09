China issues red alert as Typhoon Dolphin hits its eastern coast; Does India need to prepare?

The NMC reported that Dolphin came ashore along the stretch of China’s east coast between Sanmen in Zhejiang province and Fuding in Fujian.

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Typhoon Dolphin has wrecked havoc in Japan and is now in China. File image/PTI

The National Meteorological Centre issued a red alert on Sunday as Typhoon Dolphin made landfall on China’s eastern coast. The highest level in the country’s typhoon warning system, the alert was issued as the storm hit areas between Sanmen in Zhejiang and Fuding in Fujian, the NMC said.

Wang Haiping, chief forecaster at the NMC, said the high-level alert was issued due to the typhoon’s heavy rain, wide-ranging impact and long duration. Between Sunday and Wednesday, several regions, including Zhejiang, Fujian, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi, Hubei, Henan and Shandong, are expected to see heavy downpours. Parts of central-eastern Zhejiang and southern Anhui may face particularly intense rainfall. Addressing key areas of prevention, Wang said the coastal areas of East China and the East China Sea need to focus on guarding against gale-force winds.

From Sunday to Tuesday, most parts of the East China Sea, Hangzhou Bay, the coastal areas of Zhejiang, and the Yangtze River Estuary are expected to experience winds of Force 9 to 12, with gusts reaching Force 11 to 14, while gusts near the typhoon centre could reach Force 15 to 16, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

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Relevant provinces also need to guard against secondary disasters triggered by persistent heavy rainfall. The risks of mountain torrents, geological disasters, and flash floods in small and medium-sized rivers are relatively high in Zhejiang, Anhui, Henan, and Hebei, while some cities face high risks of urban waterlogging.

NMC forecasts Typhoon Dolphin to move north-westward and gradually weaken after landfall. After Wednesday, the weakened remnant vortex will turn northward. A typhoon remnant vortex is a persistent low-pressure system that continues to exist after a tropical cyclone makes landfall and loses its primary energy source from the ocean.

“A typhoon’s landfall does not mean its impact is over. After Dolphin makes landfall, it will push further inland,” Wang said. From Thursday to Sunday, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, northern Shandong and Liaoning are likely to see heavy rainfall, with some areas expected to experience severe torrential rain. In response to the typhoon, China’s meteorological authority on Sunday upgraded its emergency response for severe meteorological disasters from Level III to Level II.

Will it impact India?

Although Dolphin is not moving towards India, its wider atmospheric impact could extend well beyond the storm’s immediate path. A 2022 study in Geophysical Research Letters found that tropical cyclones developing in the western North Pacific can affect the formation of low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal.

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The study found that cyclone-related disturbances can move westward as Rossby waves and contribute to the formation of rain-bearing systems over the Bay of Bengal. A separate 2024 study, titled Causal Analysis Discovers an Enhanced Impact of Tropical Western Pacific on Indian Summer Monsoon Subseasonal Anomalies, also found a link between activity in the tropical western Pacific and short-term changes in the Indian summer monsoon.

This does not suggest that Dolphin will directly bring rain to India or suppress rainfall. Any influence it has could occur indirectly through shifts in the larger atmospheric circulation.