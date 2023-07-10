Top Recommended Stories

6 Dead, 1 Injured In China Kindergarten Stabbing

The local police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the incident and are investigating the cause of the attack.

Published: July 10, 2023 10:33 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Joy Pillai

6 Dead In China Kindergarten Stabbing.
China: A shocking incident has emerged from China, in which at least six people have been killed and one injured in a stabbing at a kindergarten in the south-eastern Guangdong province, as reported by BBC News.

The local police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the incident and are investigating the cause of the attack. Preliminary investigations indicate that it is a case of “intentional assault,” but further details are yet to be released.

According to the spokesperson of the city government, the victims include two parents, one teacher, and three students.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)

