Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
6 Dead, 1 Injured In China Kindergarten Stabbing
The local police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the incident and are investigating the cause of the attack.
China: A shocking incident has emerged from China, in which at least six people have been killed and one injured in a stabbing at a kindergarten in the south-eastern Guangdong province, as reported by BBC News.
Also Read:
Trending Now
The local police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the incident and are investigating the cause of the attack. Preliminary investigations indicate that it is a case of “intentional assault,” but further details are yet to be released.
You may like to read
According to the spokesperson of the city government, the victims include two parents, one teacher, and three students.
(Note: This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you