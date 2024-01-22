China Landslide: 47 People Buried In Southwest China, Rescue Ops On | VIDEO

The disaster happened in the Liangshui village of Zhaotong city at 5:51 am Beijing time.

Beijing: At least 47 people were buried in a landslide that struck southwest China’s Yunnan province on Monday. The disaster happened in the Liangshui village of Zhaotong city at 5:51 am Beijing time, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Trending Now

The cause of the landslide was not immediately known.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.