China Landslide: 47 People Buried In Southwest China, Rescue Ops On | VIDEO
The disaster happened in the Liangshui village of Zhaotong city at 5:51 am Beijing time.
Beijing: At least 47 people were buried in a landslide that struck southwest China’s Yunnan province on Monday. The disaster happened in the Liangshui village of Zhaotong city at 5:51 am Beijing time, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The cause of the landslide was not immediately known.
