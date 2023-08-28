China Lifts COVID-19 Test Requirement for Incoming Travelers

The restrictions slowed the world’s second-largest economy, leading to rising unemployment and occasional instances of unrest.

2. चीन

New Delhi: The Xi Jinping government on Monday finally dropped the mandatory Covid-19 testing for the travelers visiting China. The decision comes almost after three-year isolation due to the pandemic. A notice on the website of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China said that travellers will also no longer be required to declare the negative test results while exiting and entering the country.

Trending Now

To recall, China in January ended quarantine requirements for its own citizens traveling from abroad, and over the past few months has gradually expanded the list of countries that Chinese people can travel to and increased the number of international flights.

Beijing ended its tough domestic “zero COVID” policy only in December, after years of draconian curbs that at times included full-city lockdowns and lengthy quarantines for people who were infected.

The restrictions slowed the world’s second-largest economy, leading to rising unemployment and occasional instances of unrest.

As part of those measures, incoming travelers were required to isolate for weeks at government-designated hotels. Residents were in some cases forcibly locked into their homes in attempts to stop the virus from spreading.

Protests in major cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Nanjing erupted in November over the COVID curbs, in the most direct challenge to the Communist Party’s rule since the Tiananmen protests of 1989.

In early December, authorities abruptly scrapped most COVID controls, ushering in a wave of infections that overwhelmed hospitals and morgues.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES