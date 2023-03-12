Home

China: This City Proposes Lockdown As Influenza Cases Rise, Faces Criticism on Social Media

There has been a significant spike in the positivity rate for flu, according to the weekly Covid surveillance report released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday.

As many as 250 Million people were infected with Covid-19 in just 20 days in China.

Influenza News: A Chinese city faced heavy criticism on social media after saying it would consider the use of lockdowns in the event of an influenza outbreak. Several countries in the world including India are seeing many cases of flu culminating in a small percentage of deaths.

The city of Xi’an – a tourism hotspot in Shaanxi province that is home to the famous terracotta warriors – revealed an emergency response plan this week that would enable it to shut schools, businesses and “other crowded places” in the event of a severe flu epidemic, CNN reported.

There has been a significant spike in the positivity rate for flu, according to the weekly Covid surveillance report released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday. The report also states that in the week starting from March 5, the positivity rate for flu surged to 41.6%, which is a substantial jump from the previous week’s rate of 25.1%. Meanwhile, the positivity rate for Covid-19 decreased to 3.8% from 5.1%.

India Records Two H3N2 Virus Deaths:

Amid the rising cases of H3N2 Virus in India, the experts on Saturday said that there is need for increased monitoring and precaution measures to ward off H3N2 but no cause for panic yet.

In Karnataka, 82-year-old Hire Gowda. a diabetic who suffered from hypertension, died due to the H3N2 seasonal influenza subtype on March 1. Another death, that of a 56-year-old lung cancer patient, was reported from Haryana.

From January 2 to March 5, 451 cases of the H3N2 have been reported in the country, according to data shared by the ministry on Friday. It also said it is keeping a close watch on the situation and cases are expected to decline from month end.

H3N2 is a non-human influenza virus that normally circulates in pigs and has infected humans, according to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Symptoms are similar to those of seasonal flu viruses and can include fever and respiratory symptoms such as cough and runny nose, and possibly other symptoms, including body ache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea.

As concerns mounted and some people wondered whether this could possibly turn out to be another Covid, pulmonologist Anurag Agrawal said he doesn’t expect to see a massive wave.

