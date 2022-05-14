Hong Kong: Amid rising coronavirus cases, China on Saturday imposed further restrictions on international travel, forbidding citizens from going overseas for “non-essential” reasons. The move has been taken as the government ramps up efforts to enforce zero-Covid policy.Also Read - Covid 4th Wave: Shanghai Implements Stern Curbs Amid Surge In Cases | Top Points

As per a report by news agency IANS, The Chinese National Immigration Administration said it would tighten its reviewing process on issuing travel documents such as passports, and strictly limit those looking to leave.

Justifying the measure, the administration said it was necessary to reduce the risk of infection when leaving the country, and of carrying the virus when entering the country.

The authorities said travel will only be allowed for essential purposes, defined by the administration as resuming work, study, business and scientific research, as well as seeking medical care, CNN reported.

Those who need to go abroad to help with fighting the pandemic, or transporting disaster relief resources will have their applications expedited, according to the announcement.

At this time, people speculated officials might be cracking down on travel because more people are looking to escape as fears rise over new government-enforced lockdowns — especially in the capital Beijing, where Covid cases are rising, CNN reported.