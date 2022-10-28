China Lockdown News Today: Taking preventive measures, China on Friday imposed lockdown in several cities across the country and also ramped up COVID restrictions as fresh cases continued to spike in the recent days. The restrictions, including lockdowns, were imposed the China said it continues to implement the ‘zero-Covid policy’.Also Read - Astrazeneca COVID Vaccine Linked To Increased Risk Of Blood Clotting: Study

In the wake of the latest COVID guidelines, the Chinese citizens have been asked stay indoor under the zero-Covid policy and the authorities are distributing food to them. The zero COVID policy also includes travel bans and mass testing. Also Read - Partial Lockdown Imposed in China's Wuhan After Fresh Cases Emerge. Deets Inside

Talking about the COVID developments, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said in May the system is unsustainable. Also Read - China Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Inhaled Through Mouth

As part of the restrictions, the local residents in Shanghai, and other cities have been asked to stay at their homes as authorities ordered mass testing. Several other cities, including Beijing and Wuhan, are also under lockdown due to rising COVID cases.

The authorities in the southern city of Guangzhou have suspended schools and dining restaurants due to the COVID cases.

As per a survey by Japanese bank Nomura, over 23.2 crore Chinese citizens were in a lockdown till Thursday – up by 80 lakh since last week.

The fresh restrictions have been imposed due to rising coronavirus cases in the country. China reported 1,321 new infections on Thursday, its highest tally in two weeks.

The Nomura survey further stated that the number of cities under lockdown accounts for 24.5% of the country’s GDP, up from 22.9% last week.