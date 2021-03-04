China has made anal Covid-19 swab tests mandatory for almost all international travellers arriving in the country, said a report. This decision has been announced just days after Japan has requested Beijing to stop taking anal swab tests for Covid-19 on Japanese citizens because the procedure causes psychological pain. While the Japanese government has raised concern about its citizens being subjected to the “undignified” and “humiliating” procedure, many American diplomats have also complained about the intimate procedure. Also Read - Karnataka Agriculture Minister Takes COVID-19 Vaccine at Home, Centre Seeks Report

However, Beijing has claims the procedure – which involves a 5cm long saline-soaked swab shoved up a patient's bum – is more accurate that other on-the-spot virus tests and made it compulsory for all foreign travellers. Doctors in China have been using the anal test on quarantined patients to check if they are free of the coronavirus. "If we add anal swab testing, it can raise our rate of identifying infected patients," said doctors.

Earlier in January, Director of the respiratory disease department of Beijing You An Hospital Li Tongzeng told the Washington Post that this testing procedure was introduced after research showed traces of the virus remain in the anus longer than the respiratory tract.

Last month, a video showing people walking stiff-legged after getting anal swab test went viral all over the internet, following which, China was even forced to tell worried citizens they won’t waddle like penguins after getting the anal swab test.