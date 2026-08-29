China’s military purge widens: Xi removes General Zhao Zongqi who led Doklam, Galwan clashes

The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference has voted to strip Zhao of his membership in the Standing Committee of its 14th National Committee. His removal comes as a wider shake-up continues to affect China’s top military leadership.

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The move against Zhao followed China’s decision on August 28 to remove senior generals Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli. File image

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s sweeping military purge has claimed General Zhao Zongqi, the former Western Theatre Command chief who was at the helm during major India-China border confrontations at Doklam and Galwan Valley.

The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) has stripped Zhao of his membership in the Standing Committee of its 14th National Committee. He has also been removed from his post as deputy director of the Ethnic and Religious Affairs Committee.

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Xinhua and People’s Daily reported Zhao’s removal, but neither outlet explained why he was ousted or confirmed whether he is under formal investigation for corruption. Zhao took charge as the founding commander of the restructured Western Theatre Command in February 2016, overseeing Chinese military operations in Xinjiang and Tibet and along the disputed Line of Actual Control with India.

CMC left with two members

The move against Zhao followed China’s decision on August 28 to remove senior generals Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli from the state Central Military Commission. According to news agency Reuters, the action came after investigations into alleged “serious violations of discipline and law.”

With the latest shake-up, only two active members, including Xi Jinping, remain on the Central Military Commission, which once had seven members. Xi’s anti-corruption drive, launched in 2012, has led to investigations and dismissals of scores of senior military officers.

Explosive military face-offs

The 2017 Doklam Standoff: The Doklam standoff in June 2017 began after Chinese forces under Zhao tried to construct a road through the disputed plateau, claimed by both Bhutan and China. India moved troops to the area near the tri-junction in the Chumbi Valley to block the construction, leading to a 72-day military standoff. Zhao was later described in reports as one of the main strategists behind China’s hardline position.

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The 2020 Galwan Valley Clash: The border crisis intensified in May 2020 as Chinese troops carried out coordinated incursions across multiple locations in eastern Ladakh. On June 15, the confrontation turned violent in the Galwan Valley, where troops from both sides fought at close quarters. It was the first fatal clash along the LAC in 45 years.

The fighting left 20 Indian soldiers dead. Beijing acknowledged four PLA fatalities, while independent intelligence reports estimated that Chinese losses were much higher, at more than 30. US intelligence assessments later reportedly attributed the decision to launch the Galwan operation to General Zhao, saying it was intended to “teach India a lesson.”