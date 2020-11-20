New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tensions along the LAC with India, reports now have it that China has occupied part of Bhutan as it has set up a village 2 km within latter’s territory. According to a report by NDTV, the village is close to Doklam, which saw a military border standoff between the armies of India and and China in 2017. Also Read - China All Set to Change its Development Model From 2021: President Xi Jinping

If the report is to believed, a senior journalist with Chinese state media had posted the images of the village yesterday while giving out its exact location, but, later deleted it.

The development, notably, comes nearly three years after the world's two most populous countries–India and China–found themselves on the brink of a military confrontation over the Doklam plateau issue, in August 2017.

India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff at Doklam, an area claimed by both Bhutan and China. India had intervened on Bhutan’s behalf as Chinese building activities threatened ‘Chicken’s Neck’– a narrow strip of land connecting Indian mainland to its northeastern states.

The Indian Army and the China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had, on August 28, decided to disengage their troops from the disputed area.

The two countries have earlier also fought a war, in 1962, in which China resoudingly defeated India.

This year as well, both the countries were locked in a tense dispute along the LAC. No pact to resolve the tensions has been reached so far. Top military commanders of both the countries have now met seven times in a bid to resolve the six month stand-off. The last meeting happened on November 8 and ended in a deadlock.