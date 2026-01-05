Home

China or US: Pakistan gets stuck in the Venezuela crisis, fails to take tough take tough stand against Trump, Shehbaz government says…

Dar's visit is seen as an important step in terms of strengthening ties between Pakistan and China. However, the shadow of the Venezuela crisis is clearly visible over Dar’s trip, where instability has followed.

Beijing: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is currently on a visit to China. Dar on Sunday met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and described the Pakistan–China friendship as extremely important for regional peace and stability. Dar’s visit is seen as an important step in terms of strengthening ties between Pakistan and China. However, the shadow of the Venezuela crisis is clearly visible over Dar’s trip, where instability has followed.

It is important to note that the Pakistani army and government can anger the United States by taking a tough stance on Venezuela. China, on the other hand, is among the countries showing the most aggressive posture on this issue globally.

Pakistan on Sunday expressed deep concern over the rapidly changing situation in Venezuela and called for a reduction in tensions, as per a report by The Tribune. This came during the seventh round of strategic dialogue between Pakistan and China.

Along with regional and international issues, the discussions also included the US attack on Venezuela. However, differences were evident between the positions of China and Pakistan on this issue.

Pakistan Soft, China Tough

Following the United States’ sudden attack on Venezuela, China has taken a tough stand on the attack and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. Slamming the Trump administration, China termed the action completely illegitimate and has demanded the immediate release of Maduro. The Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government, on the other hand, has issued a very cautious statement, emphasizing adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter.

The Pakistani government said that it values the well-being of the people of Venezuela and is watching the evolving situation with concern. The Foreign Ministry stated that Pakistan is closely monitoring the developments. Pakistan favors resolving issues in Venezuela through dialogue in accordance with international law, rather than through tension.

China’s Strong Warning

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has strongly criticized the American attack, calling it unilateral. Speaking during strategic talks, Wang said that China has always opposed the use of force or the imposition of one country’s will on another. “We do not believe that any country can play the role of the world’s policeman or claim to be its own international judge,” he said.

