Covid Cases: As covid cases witness a massive surge, China on Sunday placed 17 million residents of Shenzhen under strict Covid lockdown, news agency AFP reported quoting government. Mainland China, on the other hand, reported 1,807 new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a two-year high. The data from the National Health Commission showed on Sunday that the number of domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms reported for Saturday spiked from 476 the previous day,

The daily count included 114 people initially classified as asymptomatic who later developed symptoms. China's case count is far lower than those of many other countries, but the growing number could complicate Beijing's "dynamic-clearance" ambition to suppress contagion as quickly as possible.

The northeastern province of Jilin reported 1,412 new local symptomatic cases on Saturday, accounting for 78% of the national total and up from 134 a day earlier. The increase "showed that some local areas, facing a rapid rise of epidemic, lacked the capacity to expand medical resources, resulting in limited admission of infections to centralized facilities within a short period of time," a Jilin provincial official told a news briefing.

China Locks Down City of 9 million Amid New Spike in Cases

China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents of the northeastern city of Changchun amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases in the area attributed to the highly contagious omicron variant.

Residents are required to remain at home, with one family member permitted to venture out to buy food and other necessities every two days. All residents must undergo three rounds of mass testing, while non-essential businesses have been closed and transport links suspended.

The latest lockdowns, which also include Yucheng with 500,000 people in the eastern province of Shandong, show China is sticking to the draconian approach to the pandemic it has enforced for most of the past two years, despite some earlier indications that authorities would be implementing more targeted measures.