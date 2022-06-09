Beijing: An Air Force J-7 plane crashed during training and crashed in central China’s Hubei province on Thursday, setting several houses on fire, the third aviation accident in the country in over two months. The plane crashed near in Laohekou city near the airport.Also Read - Nepal Plane Crash: All 22 Passengers Suspected Dead; 16 Bodies Recovered | As It Happened

The pilot parachuted from the plane and received minor injuries, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted Chinese official media as saying. Videos circulating on Chinese social media showed several houses on fire at the accident scene.

Un avion s’est écrasé ce matin dans la ville de Laohekou, Hubei. Le pilote a réussi à se sauver grâce à un saut en parachute. pic.twitter.com/NkEcFD11CX — ChineActu (@chine_actu) June 9, 2022

Emergency department personnel rushed to the crash site. Further details are awaited, the report said. This is the third accident involving planes in China since March this year.

Last month, over 40 people were injured when a passenger plane of China’s Tibet Airlines with 122 people on board veered off the runway and caught fire while taking off in the country’s southwest Chongqing city.

On March 12, a Boeing 737 aircraft from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed in Tengxian county of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. All the 132 people on board, including nine crew members, were killed.