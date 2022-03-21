New Delhi: A China Eastern Airlines aircraft carrying 133 passengers on board crashed in southwest China on Monday. As per the reports the flight was heading to Guangzhou from Kunming when it had an ‘accident’ in the region of Guangxi. State broadcaster CCTV reported that the plane crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region, and “caused a mountain fire”. The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft and the number of casualties wasn’t immediately known, reported news agency Reuters.Also Read - China Plane Crash: Videos of Plumes of Thick Smoke Billowing from Crash Site Emerge | WATCH

China Plane Crash: What we Know so Far

FlightRadar24 data showed that the aircraft had departed at 1.11 pm local time (0511 GMT).

The flight tracking ended at 2.22 pm local time (0622 GMT) at an altitude of 3225 feet.

TV footage are showing wrecks of the plane scattered on the ground in the forested area near the mountains.

Debris of plane sighted, reported CNN-News 18.

In 2010, China had suffered a fatal jet accident, wherein 44 of 96 people on board lost their lives. An Embraer E-190 regional jet flown by Henan Airlines had crashed on approach to Yichun airport owing to low visibility.

Late last year, the Boeing 737 plane, operated by Chinese Eastern airlines was cleared to return to service after the 737 Max version was grounded worldwide following at least two plane crashes.

In March 2019, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines had crashed near Addis Ababa, killing 157 passengers, including four Indians.

Casualties not yet known, there were 133 passengers on board.

BBC report citing Chinese state media says the crash of the Boeing 737 jet, in a mountainous region, led to a fire in the woods

Flight MU5735 was scheduled to leave Kunming at 13:15 local time (05:15 GMT) and were en route to Guangzhou

Rescue crews have been deployed to the area, CCTV reported, BBC report says

The crash site is near Teng county in Wuzhou province.

FlightRadar24 show the location of the plane as “unknown”.

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 operating flight MU5735 has reportedly crashed near Wuzhou in southern China. Initial reports say 133 onboard.pic.twitter.com/iipgQYGkhK — WLVN Analysis🔍 (@TheLegateIN) March 21, 2022

Rescue teams have been pressed into service.

The first minutes after the Boeing 737 crash in southern China. Video published by eyewitnesses. pic.twitter.com/jWdgiq9iSH — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) March 21, 2022

