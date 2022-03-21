New Delhi: A China Eastern Airlines passenger plane carrying 133 people has crashed in southwest China. The Boeing 737 plane crashed in the countryside near Wuzhou city in the Guangxi region. It “caused a mountain fire, said State broadcaster CCTV, adding that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.Also Read - IPL 2022 News LIVE Updates, Mar 21: Taskin Ahmed Likely to Replace LSG's Mark Wood - Reports
Soon after the crash, videos taken from different angles emerged on social media. In one video, clouds of smoke could be seen emerging from the mountains. In other videos, broken pieces of the aircraft lie strewn on the ground. Also Read - Stealth Omicron vs Omicron vs Delta Variant - Know The Difference in Symptoms And More
WATCH Videos from Crash site Also Read - Par Tapi-Narmada River Linking Project: Why Are Gujarat Tribals Opposing It? Explained