New Delhi: A China Eastern Airlines passenger plane carrying 133 people has crashed in southwest China. The Boeing 737 plane crashed in the countryside near Wuzhou city in the Guangxi region. It "caused a mountain fire, said State broadcaster CCTV, adding that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

Soon after the crash, videos taken from different angles emerged on social media. In one video, clouds of smoke could be seen emerging from the mountains. In other videos, broken pieces of the aircraft lie strewn on the ground.

WATCH Videos from Crash site

#Breaking: Boeing 737 passenger plane reportedly crashes in South China. According to preliminary info, there were 133 passengers on board. According to preliminary info, it is Flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou. Visual allegedly from crash site. pic.twitter.com/H13NQIGyto — Koustuv 🇮🇳 (@srdmk01) March 21, 2022