Beijing: China is witnessing a new spike in COVID-19 cases and its daily infection rate has hit a two-year high as health officials reported about 2,000 new coronavirus cases in different parts of the country, including 20 in Beijing. The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 1,807 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 131 imported cases, China's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Following the sudden surge in coronavirus infections, China instituted new COVID-19 restrictions Saturday that included urging the public not to leave Beijing and closing schools in Shanghai while the leader of Hong Kong warned that its coronavirus outbreak has yet to reach its peak.

Of the new local infections, 1,412 were reported in Jilin province, where China last Friday ordered a lockdown of the nine million residents of the provincial capital Changchun amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases in the area attributed to the highly contagious omicron variant. Residents are required to remain at home, with one family member permitted to venture out to buy food and other necessities every two days. All residents must undergo three rounds of mass testing, while non-essential businesses have been closed and transport links suspended.

Besides Changchun, the latest lockdowns, also include Yucheng with 500,000 people in Shandong province. The Commission reported that besides Jilin, 175 cases were reported in Shandong, 62 in Guangdong, 39 in Shaanxi, 33 in Hebei, 23 in Jiangsu, and 17 in Tianjin. Beijing also reported 20 cases.

The Shanghai city government, where 22 new cases were reported Saturday, announced schools would switch back to teaching online. Public attractions including the Oriental Pearl TV tower began requiring visitors to show negative results from virus tests, according to news reports.

Meanwhile, the situation continue to deteriorate in Hong Kong where officials confirmed 27,647 new Covid-19 cases, including 11,858 positive, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Sunday.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warned the territory’s wave of infections may not have peaked despite stringent controls on travel and business. It reported over 27,600 new confirmed cases. “At this moment, we could not comfortably say that we have passed the peak,” Lam said at a news conference. “We’d rather take a very cautious stance.” The former British colony also reported COVID-related 87 deaths taking the overall toll to 3,729, the report said.