New Delhi: China on Monday rejected the "slanderous attacks" about the treatment of the ethnic minority of Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities are living in Xinjiang region. The comment came in response to activists and UN rights experts who claimed that at least one million Uyghurs Muslims have been detained in camps in Xinjiang.

China claims that these camps have benefited millions of workers through educational and vocational training. However, according to testimony from survivors, these so-called education camps are the worst places so far as human rights violations are concerned.

The Asian giant urged the US to stop "smearing" the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and its one-party political system, lift sanctions on trade and halt Washington's backing of "separatist forces in Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Responding to the U.N. Human Rights Council, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China was taking counter-terrorism measures in accordance with the law and that Xinjiang enjoyed “social stability and sound development” after four years without any “terrorist case”.

“These basic facts show that there has never been so-called genocide, forced labour, or religious oppression in Xinjiang,” Wang said, as quoted by Reuters.

“Such inflammatory accusations are fabricated out of ignorance and prejudice, they are simply malicious and politically driven hype and couldn’t be further from the truth,” he added.

The Chinese government has repeatedly refused to categorize Uyghurs as an indigenous population and describe Uyghurs as a regional minority. One among China’s fifty-five ethnic minorities, Uyghurs are a Turkic ethnic group originating from central and eastern Asia.

As a result, China is facing criticism and worldwide condemnation over its unkind and harsh treatment towards the Uyghur Muslims.