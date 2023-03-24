Home

China Renews Alert For Severe Convection Weather

Heavy rainfall will hit southern areas of the country, and some places will see up to 60 mm of hourly precipitation, it added.

Beijing: China’s National Meteorological Centre on Friday renewed an alert for severe convection weather in parts of the country. From Friday morning to Saturday morning, thunderstorms and hail will strike parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian and Guangdong provinces, as well as the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Centre as saying.

The Center advised the public to remain alert to flash floods, landslides and mudslides and recommended reducing outdoor activities.

