Wuhan: Seems like China hasn’t really beaten the coronavirus as the country has reported 42 new coronavirus cases, including 38 imported infections, taking the total tally to 81,907. Though China ended its lockdown of Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus first emerged, the coronavirus concerns haven’t really gone away. Also Read - Why Are Countries Rejecting China-made Protective Gears For Coronavirus?

That’s why amid a heightened concern of a rebound of the deadly disease, the country has now started a new trial of re-testing the recovered COVID-19 patients. The move comes a day after China lifted the 76-day lockdown in Wuhan, where the pandemic originated. Also Read - Lift Lockdown Gradually to Prevent 'Second Wave' of Coronavirus, Experts Warn China As Wuhan Allows People to Travel

On Thursday, China unveiled a new trial protocol warranting re-testing of the recovered coronavirus patients besides intensifying the screening of asymptomatic cases as concerns grew over a second wave of the infections in the country.

One death was reported in coronavirus epicentre Hubei Province taking the overall death toll in the country to 3,336, while the overall confirmed cases on the mainland reached 81,907 by Thursday. This includes 77,455 patients who were discharged after treatment. The NHC said 1,097 asymptomatic cases, including 349 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

Preparing for a possible second wave of infections, the Chinese government has also issued strict new guidelines for monitoring and treating asymptomatic patients or those who are infected but do not show symptoms.

The new trial protocol on recovered COVID-19 patients included return visits by doctors, re-testing and their health monitoring. According to the protocol, recovered COVID-19 patients should stay in quarantine for 14 days either at home or in an isolation centre for medical observation.

During the isolation period, those having recovered from the disease should take their temperatures daily and be on the lookout for fever and respiratory symptoms, including cough and breathing difficulties, the protocol said.

(With PTI inputs)