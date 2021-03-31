Beijing: The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported six new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. Also Read - Not An Inch Of Land Lost To China, We Are Where We Were Before, Says Army Chief General MM Naravane

The same day saw five new imported cases on the mainland, the commission said in its daily report. Also Read - WHO-China Report Says Animals Likely Source of Covid-19, Calls Lab Leak 'Extremely Unlikely'

One suspected Covid-19 case and no new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, the Xinhua news agency reported. Also Read - China Says Will Study Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccine Rule To Indian Students