Beijing: China's new COVID-19 cases Tuesday more than doubled from the previous day as it faces by far its biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. Earlier on Monday, the country reported as many as 5,280 new coronavirus cases as outbreaks of the highly contagious omicron variant witnessed official lockdowns and strict restrictions in more cities.

As per the National Health Commission, the were a total of 5,154 new cases, of which 1,647 are asymptomatic. Even though the number of cases is not as large if compared globally, it's a significant tally for China which has kept cases low for most of the past two years through a strict Covid Zero strategy that is now being challenged.

A fast-spreading variant known as "stealth omicron" is testing China's zero-tolerance strategy, which has previously kept the virus at bay after a deadly initial outbreak in early 2020. Most of the new cases were in northeast China's Jilin province, where 2,601 were reported. Smaller outbreaks have broken out around the country, including in the major cities of Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.

While mainland China’s numbers are small compared to many other countries, and even the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, they are the highest since COVID-19 killed thousands in the central city of Wuhan in early 2020. No deaths have been reported in the latest outbreaks.

Hong Kong on Monday reported 26,908 new cases and 249 deaths in its latest 24-hour period. The city counts its cases differently than the mainland, combining both rapid antigen tests and PCR test results.

The city’s leader, Carrie Lam, said authorities would not tighten pandemic restrictions for now. “I have to consider whether the public, whether the people would accept further measures,” she said at a press briefing.

Mainland China has seen relatively few infections since the initial Wuhan outbreak as the government has held fast to its zero-tolerance strategy, which is focused on stopping transmission of the coronavirus by relying on strict lockdowns and mandatory quarantines for anyone who has come into contact with a positive case.

The government has indicated it will continue to stick to its strategy of stopping transmission for the time being.