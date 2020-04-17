Wuhan: Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak in China, revised the death toll figures on Friday with 1,290 additional fatalities, taking the total number of casualties in the country to 4,632. As of April 16, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wuhan was increased by 325 to 50,333 and the number of fatalities up by 1,290 to 3,869. Also Read - First Shipment of COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits From China Likely to Arrive Today

These revised figure now raise China’s overall COVID-19 death toll to 4,632, and the total number of cases to 82,692. Also Read - China Censors Academic Research on Origins of Covid-19, What Is the Country Trying To Hide?

The Wuhan municipal headquarters said the revisions were made in accordance with related laws and regulations as well as the principle of being responsible for history, the people and the deceased.

Reasons for the Revision:

Explaining the reason for the figure revision, the Wuhan municipality said it was done to ensure that the information on the city’s COVID-19 epidemic is open and transparent, and that the data are accurate.

Further, listing the reasons for the data discrepancies, it said the surging number of patients at the early stage of the epidemic overwhelmed medical resources and the admission capacity of medical institutions.

The other reasons included the fact that many patients died at home without having been treated in hospitals. Besides, during the height of their treating efforts, hospitals were operating beyond their capacities and medical staff were preoccupied with saving and treating patients, resulting in belated, missed and mistaken reporting, the report said.

Notably, the revision of figures came amid sharp criticism of China by the US and other nations for its alleged under-reporting of the coronavirus cases and cover-up of the origin of the viral strain, which emerged in Wuhan in December last, reportedly from the local Hunan sea food market.

(With PTI inputs)