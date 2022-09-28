Beijing: According to a report shared by Investigative Journalism Reportika citing the local media, China has opened “illegal police stations across the world”. The report further states that these illegal police stations are functioning in “developed countries” as well like Canada and Ireland. The stations have been opened to control “activities of Overseas Chinese Diaspora and espionage cases”. The report further adds that China is also influencing elections in these countries with the help of these police posts.Also Read - 17 People Dead in Northeast China Restaurant Fire

The report by Investigative Journalism Reportika has raised concerns among human rights campaigners who are apprehensive that China, with this move, is trying to expand its clout and emerge as a global superpower adding that such informal police service stations affiliated with the Public Security Bureau (PSB) across Canada have been set up to "antagonize China's adversaries".

Fuzhou has established informal police service stations affiliated with the Public Security Bureau (PSB) across Canada, said local media reports adding that at least three of these stations are located in the Greater Toronto Area only.

Moreover, the Chinese government is also influencing the elections in certain countries through these illegal police stations, according to Investigative Journalism Reportika.

The Fuzhou police say it has already opened 30 such stations in 21 countries.

Countries like Ukraine, France, Spain, Germany, and the UK have such arrangements for Chinese Police Stations and the leaders of most of these countries question the rise of China and its worsening human rights records on public platforms and are themselves a part of that issue.

For its part, China has said these facilities are “vocational skills training centres” that are necessary to “counter” extremism and improve livelihoods. Chinese officials said in late 2019 that most “trainees” had “graduated” from the centres.

Notably, Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights recently visited China and Xinjiang.