Jackpot for Xi Jinping as Russian and Iranian Oil floods China, Beijing secures massive discounts from Russia and Iran

New Delhi: The Xi Jinping-led Chinese government has benefited the most after India decided to pull back from purchasing Russian oil. Interestingly, for both the Russian government and Iranian oil producers, China now remains the only large buyer. As a result, the two are competing to sell their oil to a limited group of Chinese buyers. According to the reports, both countries are offering massive discounts to China to secure deals. The situation has reached a point where even China’s capacity to purchase more oil is nearing saturation.

As per Rystad Energy, India’s imports from Russia could slip by 40 percent from January levels to around 600,000 barrels per day. Most of the diverted cargoes are now heading eastward. This has triggered a price war with Iranian suppliers, who have long been preferred by China’s private refiners.

Here are some of the key details:

According to traders familiar with the deals, Russia’s Urals grade is selling at nearly USD 12 per barrel below ICE Brent.

Last month, it was trading at a USD 10 discount.

They added that Iran’s Light crude is being sold at up to $11 below the global benchmark.

In December, this discount had widened from USD 8 to USD 9.

Independent Chinese refiners have already been acting as a pressure valve for the oil market. They are also known as “teapots.

They have absorbed barrels that were not taken up by others. However, their capacity is limited.

They account for only about a quarter of the country’s total processing capacity.

Russia and Iran are running out of options:

Oil is piling up in Asian waters as China fails to fully absorb the crude that has been effectively shut out elsewhere. Russia and Iran are running out of options. The Kremlin has already been forced to cut production, limiting the funds available for its war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Iran is trying to export as much oil as possible, aiming to prepare itself for a potential attack by the United States.

Talking to Navbharat Times, Jianan Sun, an analyst at Energy Aspects, said, “Chinese private refiners cannot take much more because their capacity has likely reached its maximum.” He pointed to the accumulation of sanctioned barrels in both onshore and offshore storage.

China’s major state-owned refining companies have traditionally avoided Iranian crude oil. Recently, they have also largely distanced themselves from Russian trade.

