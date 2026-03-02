Home

China urges immediate halt to military actions in Iran conflict, calls US and Israel attacks ‘violations of international law’

China urges an immediate stop to military actions in the Iran conflict and calls for dialogue and de-escalation, according to an official statement.

New Delhi: In a major development, China issued its first reaction to the escalating US-Iran conflict and urged an immediate halt to military actions in the Iran conflict, calling for dialogue and de-escalation. The Xi Jinping government has also called the attack on Iran by US and Israel ‘violations of international law’. In a statement, the China foreign ministry said on the Iran conflict: “Prevent spillover of fighting.”

“The most urgent task is a cessation of military operations and preventing a spillover of conflict,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news conference, urging “a resolution through dialogue and negotiation,” reported AFP.

