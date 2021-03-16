Beijing: Part of the plan to open its international borders, China on Tuesday said that it will ease border restrictions to allow some foreigners — including from the US, India and Pakistan — provided they have taken a Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine. Also Read - Punjab PSEB Class 5 Exam 2021 Begins Today Amid Rising Corona Cases

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, China has closed its international borders to most foreigners since last March, stranding many foreigners with jobs and family inside China overseas. However, the Chinese embassies in several countries have issued notifications saying the country will open visa applications to select people who have taken a China-made jab. Also Read - Gauahar Khan Tests Negative For COVID-19, Team Appeals ‘Not To Speculate’After Being Booked by BMC

In one such development, the Chinese Embassy in the US issued a statement on Monday saying that it would begin to process “visa applicants inoculated with Chinese Covid-19 vaccines”. Also Read - Gujarat Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus Days After Taking Vaccine

As per updates, the visa process will apply from this week to those visiting the Chinese mainland for work resumption, business travel, or for “humanitarian needs”, such as reuniting with family members.

The statement from the Chinese embassy further added that the visa process applies to those who had either had two doses of the vaccine or a single-dose at least 14 days before applying for the visa. Chinese embassies in other countries such as India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Italy and Sri Lanka have issued similar statements.

In the statement, the Embassy made it clear that people who are arriving in China will still have to face a gruelling quarantine of up to three weeks.