Dhaka: China on Monday sent a 10-member team of medical experts to Bangladesh to help the country in containing the spread of the coronavirus, which has claimed 930 lives and infected 68,504 people.

"The Chinese doctors, mostly respiratory physicians, would visit designated COVID-19 hospitals, quarantine centres and testing facilities. They will discuss the pandemic with their Bangladeshi counterparts and make calibrated propositions for its containment and treatment," a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

The Chinese team comprises six male and four female doctors. They were received by Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen and Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), the spokesperson said.

“It’s not possible for a single country to tackle the pandemic alone, so cooperation and partnership among the countries are must,” Momen said, while receiving the team.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) has organised their visit.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said 42 more COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in the country, taking the total death toll to 930.

“The tally of infections also surged to 68,504 after 2,735 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours,” DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in her daily virtual media briefing.

Last month, India provided 30,000 RT-PCR COVID-19 test kits to Bangladesh. It was the third tranche of the emergency medical assistance under the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Bangladesh was the first country to receive the Indian test kits on priority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured India’s readiness to help Bangladesh in containing the spread of the coronavirus during a telephonic conversation with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina in April.