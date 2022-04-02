Shanghai: Amid the rise in coronavirus infection in China, authorities in Shanghai are allegedly separating Covid-19 positive children from their parents in a bid to curb a fourth wave that had taken the east Asian country by storm. Since the latest viral outbreak began in China’s financial hub about a month ago, authorities in Shanghai have locked down its 26 million people in a two-stage process that began on Monday. While the number of cases in Shanghai is small by global standards, Chinese authorities have reportedly vowed to stick with “dynamic clearance”, aiming to test for, trace and centrally quarantine all positive cases.Also Read - US Embassy Signboard in Delhi Defaced, Right-Wing Group Claims Responsibility

Recently, photos and videos posted on China's Weibo and Douyin social media platforms went viral, which showed wailing babies kept three to a cot. Quoting the anonymous poster of the said photos and videos, news agency Reuters reported that these were children who had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been separated from their parents at the Jinshan centre. A source familiar with the COVID-19 facility confirmed to the news agency that they were taken at the Jinshan centre.

However, Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center claimed that the photos and videos circulating on the internet were not of a "Jinshan infant quarantine facility" but were scenes taken when the hospital was moving its paediatric ward to another building to cope with a rising number of COVID paediatric patients.

According to Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, the paediatric ward was moved to another building to “improve the hospital environment. “Paediatric patients admitted to our hospital… are guaranteed medical treatment and their daily needs are taken care of,” it said on its official WeChat account on Saturday.

The agency also reported the case of Esther Zhao, who was recently separated from her 2-1/2-year-old daughter at a Shanghai hospital. Zhao brought her daughter, who was down with a fever, to the hospital on March 26. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl both tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine centre for children.

According to the report, doctors then threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the centre if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in the city’s Jinshan District.

Meanwhile, the US, French and Italian foreign consulates have warned their citizens in Shanghai that family separations could happen as Chinese authorities executed COVID curbs, according to notices seen by Reuters.

Shanghai on Saturday reported 6,051 locally transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 260 symptomatic cases for April 1, versus 4,144 asymptomatic cases and 358 symptomatic ones on the previous day.