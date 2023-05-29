Home

China: Shanghai Records Hottest May Day As Temp Soars Above 36 Degrees, Breaks Century-old Heat Record

Shanghai: China's Shanghai reported its hottest May day in 100 years, breaking all previous records, city's meteorological service said on May 29. A post on the service's official Weibo account stated

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

Shanghai: China’s Shanghai reported its hottest May day in 100 years, breaking all previous records, city’s meteorological service said on May 29. A post on the service’s official Weibo account stated that the daytime temperature (13:09 pm) at Xujiahui station, China’s largest city, reached 36.1 degrees Celsius. This marks the highest maximum temperature recorded in the month of May in the last 100 years.

According to scientists, the impact of global warming on adverse weather is becoming more severe. A recent report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has raised alarm, stating that “each degree of global warming will amplify numerous and simultaneous hazards.”

Later in the afternoon, the mercury at the metro station surged to 36.7 degrees Celsius, the Met service for the eastern Chinese city said.

That broke the previous maximum temperature records which was 35.7 degrees Celsius, which was recorded four times in 1876, 1903, 1915 and 2018, the weather service stated.

The United Nations issued a warning in May, stating that there is a high probability that the period between 2023 and 2027 will be the hottest five-year period ever documented. The combination of greenhouse gas emissions and El Nino is expected to contribute to a significant rise in temperatures.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), there is a two-thirds likelihood that at least one of the next five years will surpass the more ambitious temperature target outlined in the Paris Agreement, which aims to mitigate the effects of the climate change.

The intensified heat created problems for the residents of China’s largest city with some complained of dehydration, headache even heatstrokes.

India, on the other hand, witnessed the daytime temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius in mid-April, with at least 11 deaths near Mumbai due to the heat strokes on a single day, TOI reported.

