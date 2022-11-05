China Stations Spy Ship In Indian Ocean, Indian Navy On High Alert

China has sent one of its spy ships to the Indian Ocean and it is feared that this spy ship has been stationed to keep an eye on India.

Chinese Spy Ship: China has sent one of its spy ships to the Indian Ocean and it is feared that this spy ship has been stationed to keep an eye on India. The Indian Navy has been alerted about this and it is keeping an eye on the ship.

INDIA KEEPING EYE ON CHINA’S SPY SHIP

According to Defense Ministry sources, China’s ship is in the Indian Ocean, but it is far from India’s maritime border. Nevertheless, in view of security aspects, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Navy is constantly keeping an eye on the spy ship of China.

CHINA A REPEAT OFFENDER

Let us tell you that to keep an eye on its neighbors, China has already done such acts in the past. Apart from this, China also keeps sending such ships to keep an eye on satellite launches. However, this time the purpose of sending the ship to the Indian Ocean from China has not been known.