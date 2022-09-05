Beijing: A strong earthquake of 6.6-magnitude hit the mountainous area of Luding County in southwest China’s Sichuan province on Monday, officials said. The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 12:25 pm local time, was monitored at 29.59 degrees north latitude and 102.08 degrees east longitude at a depth of 16 km, China Earthquake Networks Centre was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.Also Read - Weekend Lockdown Begins in Shenzhen As COVID Spikes in China Again. Public Services Suspended

Sichuan province located adjacent to Tibet is prone to quakes. Netizens from as far away as Changsha and Xian said they had felt the quake in Sichuan.

The Tibetan plateau is known to be prone to heavy earthquakes as it sits right over the place where the tectonic Eurasian and Indian plates meet, often colliding with huge force.