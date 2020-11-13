The Chinese government on Friday decided to temporarily halt import of fish from an Indian firm after Covid-19 was detected in several samples. Also Read - India, China Agree on Three-step Disengagement Plan From Pangong Lake Area, Movements to be Verified Closely

China's custom office said it will suspend fish imports from India's Basu International for a week. IT detected coronavirus in three samples taken from the outer packaging of frozen cuttlefish of the company.

The General Administration of Customs said in a statement that imports will resume automatically after one week.

This week China also suspended imports from an Indonesian firm PT. Anugrah Laut Indonesia for a week after customs detected coronavirus in a sample of frozen fish products supplied by the firm.

Trade with the Indonesian firm will also resume automatically as soon as the seven-day suspension is completed.

(With inputs from Reuters)