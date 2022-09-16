Beijing/New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha, reported news agency AFP quoting state media, adding that the number of casualties was “currently unknown”. “Thick smoke is spewing from the site, and several dozen floors are burning ferociously,” state broadcaster CCTV reported. “Firefighters have begun work to extinguish the flames and conduct rescues at the scene,” it added.Also Read - Russia Says it Delivered S-400 Missile System to India on Time Despite Pressure from US

The blaze consumed a tall building that housed an office of state-owned telecommunications company China Telecom, the local media reported. A video posted on social media by a local news outlet appeared to show the outside of the tower had been charred black.

This afternoon, the building of China Telecom building in Changsha长沙caught fire, no casualties reported yet, stay safe everyone! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QNnezk2Mxk — China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) September 16, 2022

A photograph released by CCTV showed orange flames searing through the building in a built-up area of the city, as black smoke billowed into the sky. Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, has a population of about 10 million people.