New Delhi: China has announced a temporary ban on entry of foreign nationals from India with a valid Chinese visa or resident permit citing the rise of coronavirus cases in the country, said a statement issued by the Chinese Embassy.

The Chinese Embassy stated that the entry into China with visas issued after November 3rd, 2020 will not be affected. It said, "Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it's hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits. The Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits."

The statement notified, "Foreigners holding Chinese diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas are not affected. Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China, can submit visa application to the Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India."

The suspension is a temporary measurement that China has to adopt to deal with the current pandemic. China will make further adjustment and announcement in accordance with the ongoing pandemic situation in a timely manner, added the statement.

China’s move comes just days after 19 Indians tested positive on landing in Wuhan. As per reports, a proposed Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flight which was scheduled for November 6 was made to reschedule as the country held back clearances on flights from India.

India earlier this week announced operation of four more Vande Bharat flights to China beginning November 13.

The Chinese Embassy’s announcement comes after India recorded the highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases in two weeks taking the total number of cases to 8.3 million mark. India is now the second most hit country in the world after the United States of America (USA).