New Delhi: China on Thursday announced that it would donate $30 million to the World Health Organisation (WHO) to battle out the coronavirus pandemic, days after the United States decided to stop funding for the global health front.

The WHO has sought $1 billion for its total fund to help fight the deadly infection that has affected over 26,39,243 people around the world and killed at least 1,83,820.

According to a recent statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, the donationis aimed at strengthening health systems of developing nations who are struggling to fight the COVID-19 disease.

“At this crucial moment, supporting WHO is supporting multilateralism and global solidarity,” Chunying said on Twitter.

China had already donated $20 million for WHO fund earlier.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump decided that global superpower will no more provide any fund for the functioning of the WHO claiming it had ‘severely mismanaged’ covering up the spread of the coronavirus. The United States provided USD 400 million last year to WHO.