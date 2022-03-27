Lockdown in China: Owing to the massive spike in the Covid cases in China, Shangai on Sunday decided to impose phased lockdown in the city, news agency AFP reported. The current Covid rise in China is similar to the one seen during the early days of the pandemic.Also Read - Govt Plans Dropping Pre-call Announcements on Phones After 2 Years of Covid

Earlier, China's high-tech Shenzhen city, which has a population of over 17 million, was the latest to shut down to control the surge of COVID-19 cases, as the government scrambled to contain the worst outbreak of virus cases in the last two years.

"Shenzhen will seal all communities, villages and suspend bus and metro services from Monday to Sunday due to the latest COVID-19 outbreak," state-run China Daily had reported. Shenzhen which has been battling an Omicron surge since late February, will carry out three rounds of citywide COVID-19 tests next week.

In a statement, city authorities urged the residents to work from home and to step out only to buy daily necessities.