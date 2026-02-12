Xi Jinping Vs Donald Trump: Clash erupts between US and China on Bangladesh Election day, Beijing warns American Envoy, says...

Home

The Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka shared his reaction on his verified Facebook page. It is believed that China is trying to send a warning to the United States regarding Bangladesh.

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Xi Jinping-led Chinese government on Thursday said that its relations with Bangladesh and other South Asian countries are not aimed at targeting any third party. Notably, Beijing’s statement comes as Bangladesh heads into elections, after which Mohammad Yunus’s administration will come to an end once the results are declared. Meanwhile, Mohammad Yunus has expanded defense ties with China. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh said that “any attempt to interfere in or obstruct these relations will fail.”

The spokesperson has also called the remarks related to China by US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen as incorrect. The Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka shared his reaction on his verified Facebook page. It is believed that China is trying to send a warning to the United States regarding Bangladesh.

Why Did the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Warn the United States?

Questioning Bangladesh–China relations and spreading misunderstandings, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka said that the embassy has already made its serious position on the matter clear, adding that the US Ambassador to Bangladesh is once again “repeating the same old rhetoric.”

The spokesperson further stated that “such remarks are made with ulterior motives.” He added that “China and Bangladesh respect and support each other, and have set a positive example of friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.”

To recall, the US Ambassador had earlier said that he is concerned about China’s growing influence in South Asia. He further stressed that the United States has multiple options available to help meet the capability needs of its partner forces.

Talking to the media on January 21, he said, “As I mentioned during my confirmation hearing, I am concerned about China’s expanding influence in South Asia. I believe the US government has been very clear about this.”

Ambassador Christensen further stated, “As I promised during my hearing, I will always engage in discussions with my friends in the government — whether it is the interim government or a newly elected one — to clearly outline the risks of engagement with China in certain areas, should the Government of Bangladesh decide to move in that direction.”

