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China warns Donald Trump over Hormuz blockade, says dont interfere…

China warns Donald Trump over Hormuz blockade, says ‘don’t interfere…’

China’s Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun has warned the Donald Trump administration against imposing a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, cautioning it not to interfere in his country’s bilateral relations with Iran.

China warns Donald Trump over Hormuz blockade, says ‘don’t interfere…’

China Fired Warning Shot At US: Seems like the tensions in West Asia are not going to be over soon as China has also entered the ongoing conflict over the imposition of a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz by the United States. A senior Chinese official on Monday warned Washington against imposing the blockade, cautioning the Trump administration not to interfere in his country’s bilateral relations with Iran. Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun issued the warning when the US imposed the blockade at around 7.30 pm IST on Monday.

What Did China’s Defence Minister Say?

Jun stated that the Strait remains open for his country. “We have trade and energy agreements with Iran; we expect others not to interfere in our affairs,” Jun said.

It is to be noted that the Strait of Hormuz is a very crucial route for Beijing, as 40 percent of the country’s oil and 30 percent of its LPG comes through it. That is the reason the Chinese government has been pushing for the peace talks and ceasefire between Iran and the US to secure the critical waterway in the Gulf.

Trump’s Naval Blockade May Target Yuan-Linked Shipping

As per several experts, the US President’s naval blockade may also aim at curbing the use of the Chinese yuan at the critical Gulf chokepoint. Several reports suggested that some commercial vessels were using Chinese yuan to transit the chokepoint. Washington sees it as a challenge to the decades-old petrodollar system and also a loophole to bypass US sanctions.

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China Supports Ceasefire Between Us And Iran

Notably, China’s Foreign Ministry has been continuously supporting the ceasefire, stating that the safety and stability of the waterway serves the common interest of the world.

“The root cause of disruptions to navigation through the strait lies in the conflict involving Iran, and the way to resolve this issue is to achieve a ceasefire and end hostilities as soon as possible,” SCMP quoted spokesperson Guo Jiakun as saying.

Jiakun stressed that his country is ready to play a crucial and positive role in ending the weeks-long conflict in the Middle East. It is the region where Beijing is competing with Washington for influence and dominance.

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