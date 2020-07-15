New Delhi: China has on Wednesday warned the United States of stringent retaliation after US President Donald Trump suspended the preferential status given to Hong Kong in protest against the “oppressive” National Security Law. Also Read - Now, A Squirrel in US Tests Positive For the Bubonic Plague, Twitter Says '2020 Has No Chill'

"We urge the US side to correct its mistake, not to implement the so-called 'Hong Kong Autonomy Act' and immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs in any way," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a media briefing in Beijing.

"This act smears our law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). If the US insists on going on the wrong path, China will definitely hit back," she said.

Notably, the Trump administration has been openly critical of Beijing’s sweeping national security law aimed at limiting Hong Kong’s autonomy and curb political dissent against the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

“Today I signed legislation, and an executive order to hold China accountable for its aggressive actions against the people of Hong Kong, Trump had said in a news conference on Tuesday, as quoted by Reuters.

“No special privileges, no special economic treatment and no export of sensitive technologies… Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China,” Trump added.

China had passed the sweeping national security law on Hong Kong to take full control of the former British colony which completely restricted any kind of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion. This means that any person participating in anti-establishment demonstrations will be jailed up to life sentence.

As a result, millions of locals took to the streets in massive protests opposing Beijing’s growing controls over the city’s seven million population. Hundreds have been arrested by the police personnel.