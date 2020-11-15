Wuhan: Authorities in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, found that three frozen beef samples tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, local health authorities have said. The batch of products dispersed in 1,006 boxes, weighing 27 tonne, were imported from Brazil to customs in the east Chinese city of Qingdao on August 7. Also Read - 2021 Will be Worse Than 2020, Warns Nobel UN Agency

They arrived in a warehouse in Wuhan on August 17 and have not entered the market.

The local authorities have sealed the products, quarantined and conducted tests on relevant personnel and disinfected the area, reports Xinhua news agency.

Till Friday, 200 environmental samples gathered from the warehouse and 112 employees working there have tested negative for Covid-19.

Previously, Wuhan had ordered a thorough inspection of all the imported frozen food products across the city.

China is the world’s top beef buyer and Brazil and Argentina its largest suppliers.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the the risk of catching Covid-19 from frozen food is low.

China has, however, repeatedly sounded alarms after detecting the virus in imported food products.